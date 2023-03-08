Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led By Auto, Energy, Bank Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher on Wednesday after rebounding in late trade, led by gains in auto, energy, and bank stocks.

The indices had opened down, tracking the decline in global equities as risk appetite had taken a hit after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate brought back worries that the world's largest economy won't be able to avoid a recession. Powell said his office was ready to hike rates further if inflation continues to remain high.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 124 points, or 0.21%, higher at 60,346.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 43 points, or 0.24%, to end at 17,754.40.