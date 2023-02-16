Sensex, Nifty End Higher For The Third Straight Day Led By I.T., Metal Stocks: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 44 points, or 0.07%, higher at 61,319.51, while the Nifty 50 rose 20 points, or 0.11%, to end at 18,035.85.
India's benchmark stock indices ended firm for the third day in a row on Thursday, led by gains in I.T., metal and realty stocks.
European stocks rose and the U.S. equity futures edged higher as investors responded to strong earnings and showed appetite for riskier assets. The dollar slipped.
ONGC Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, BPCL Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded higher and outperformed the larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.93% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.90% at close of trade.
Fifteen the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while four declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,885 stocks rose, 1,580 declined, and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.