Sensex, Nifty End Higher For The Third Straight Day Led By I.T., Metal Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended firm for the third day in a row on Thursday, led by gains in I.T., metal and realty stocks.

European stocks rose and the U.S. equity futures edged higher as investors responded to strong earnings and showed appetite for riskier assets. The dollar slipped.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 44 points, or 0.07%, higher at 61,319.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 20 points, or 0.11%, to end at 18,035.85.