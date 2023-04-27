Sensex, Nifty End Higher For The Sixth Straight Session: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the sixth straight session to end at a nine-week high on Thursday, led by gains in realty and I.T. stocks. The Nifty ended at its highest since Feb. 17, whereas the Sensex rose the most since Feb. 21.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 349 points, or 0.58%, higher at 60,649.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 was gained 102 points, or 0.57%, to end at 17,915.05.
"Nifty ended above 17,900 on the expiry day as sentiment improved significantly in the backdrop of upbeat performance by U.S. technology giants and hopes of a pause in the Fed’s rate hike trajectory," wrote Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. in an email reply to BQ Prime.
"All eyes will be on the crucial U.S. Q1 GDP to trickle in later this evening. Bulls will aim to take over the positive baton with Nifty’s biggest hurdles seen at 18157 mark on closing basis. The biggest support for the index is at the 17611 mark," he said.
JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were among the top gainers in Nifty 50.
Whereas, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the index.
Adani Group companies ended mixed, with Adani Power Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., NDTV Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and ACC Ltd. rising, while all the other group stocks declining in trade.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.52% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.62%.
Eighteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while only S&P BSE Power advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,041 stocks rose, 1,448 declined, and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Global market Check
Stocks in Europe rose after reversing losses, while U.S. equity futures advanced as traders saw positive signs in corporate earnings reports.
The Stoxx 600 Index turned higher, paced by gains in drugmakers and banks following upbeat results from Sanofi, AstraZeneca Plc. and Barclays Plc. Deutsche Bank AG dropped after trading revenue disappointed.
Contracts for the S&P 500 advanced after a two-day decline, while those for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 extended Wednesday’s rally. Earnings from Meta Platforms Inc. beat analyst estimates, pushing its shares 11% higher in after-hours trading.
