Sensex, Nifty End Higher For The Sixth Straight Session: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the sixth straight session to end at a nine-week high on Thursday, led by gains in realty and I.T. stocks. The Nifty ended at its highest since Feb. 17, whereas the Sensex rose the most since Feb. 21.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 349 points, or 0.58%, higher at 60,649.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 was gained 102 points, or 0.57%, to end at 17,915.05.