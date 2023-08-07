BQPrimeBusiness NewsSensex, Nifty End Higher For The Second Straight Day: Market Wrap
Sensex, Nifty End Higher For The Second Straight Day: Market Wrap

Sensex closed 232.23 points higher at 65,953.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80.30 points to end at 19,597.30.

07 Aug 2023, 4:17 PM IST
BQPrime
A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the BSE in Mumbai with new logo. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second straight day on Monday as the healthcare and telecommunications sectors advanced while power and utilities stocks declined.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 232.23 points, or 0.35%, higher at 65,953.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80.30 points, or 0.41%, to end at 19,597.30.

Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to the changes in the Nifty 50.

Axis Bank Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank of India and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the index.

The broader market indices ended higher; the S&P BSE MidCap closed 0.56% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap advanced 0.26% at close of market on Monday.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,028 stocks advanced, 1,661 declined, and 198 stocks remained unchanged.

