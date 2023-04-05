Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Fourth Straight Day; HDFC Twins Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, gaining over 1%, led by a rally in non-banking financial companies, even as investors await the RBI's monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Global stocks and U.S. index futures dropped as hawkish messages from New Zealand and Australia's central banks signalled a prolonged fight against inflation. MSCI Inc.’s benchmark for world equities is headed for its first back-to-back losses since March 13. June contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes slipped 0.2% each as traders awaited a private report on U.S. jobs.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 418 points, or 0.99%, higher at 59,689.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 159 points, or 0.91%, to end at 17,557.05.