Sensex, Nifty End Higher As RIL, HDFC Bank Gain; Small, Mid Caps Recover: Market Wrap

After a choppy start, India's benchmark stock indices ended the day higher thanks in large part to gains made by Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Nifty ended above the 20,000 level, whereas the Sensex closed near the 67,500 mark. PSU banks, energy, and media sectors rose, while I.T. and non-banking financial stocks remained under pressure.

The Nifty SmallCap 250 index ended high after flutuating between a 1.28% rise during early trade and a 1.10% decline by noon trade today.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 246 points, or 0.37%, higher at 67,466.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 77 points, or 0.38%, to end at 20,070.00.

U.S. equity futures traded little changed as traders awaited inflation data for clues on whether policymakers would keep rates higher for longer.

Crude prices jumped to their highest levels in over nine months after warnings from the International Energy Agency. Brent crude rose to $92.84 a barrel on Wednesday intraday, the highest level since Nov. 17, 2022.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 retreated 0.7% as stagflation concerns mounted. Share indices in the Asian region were mixed. Hong Kong shares fluctuated after a higher open, while mainland China’s main stock index declined along with Australian shares. South Korean shares were little changed.