Sensex, Nifty End Higher As Pharma, Healthcare And PSU Stocks Gain: Market Wrap
Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, led by gains in pharma, healthcare, and PSU stocks.
European stocks fluctuated in a narrow range, and US equity futures edged lower ahead of the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated interest-rate decision later Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 140 points, or 0.24%, higher at 58,214.59, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 44 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,151.90.
HDFC Life Insurance Co., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were the top gainers of the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
Whereas, BPCL Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were the top losers of the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
All Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ended with gain on Wednesday.
The broader market indices ended marginally higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.18% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.54% at market close.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Metal, S&P BSE Realty, and S&P BSE Consumer Durables declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,040 stocks rose 1,453 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.