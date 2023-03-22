Sensex, Nifty End Higher As Pharma, Healthcare And PSU Stocks Gain: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, led by gains in pharma, healthcare, and PSU stocks.

European stocks fluctuated in a narrow range, and US equity futures edged lower ahead of the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated interest-rate decision later Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 140 points, or 0.24%, higher at 58,214.59, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 44 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,151.90.