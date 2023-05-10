Sensex, Nifty End Higher As Media, Auto Stocks Advance; PSU Banks Drag: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks swung between gains and losses through Wednesday, picking up towards the end of trading. While the media, auto, and realty sectors gained, public sector unit banks and metals declined.

The BSE Sensex closed above the 61,900 level, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 ended upwards of the 18,300 mark.

European stocks and U.S. equity futures edged lower as cautious investors awaited a U.S. inflation report for insights on the path of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Retail and consumer shares were the biggest drag on European stocks, outweighing positive earnings news from some companies.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 retreated, with Airbnb Inc. sliding 13% in pre-market trading after the vacation home rental company gave a cautious forecast for revenue in the second quarter. Asian stocks declined as a regional stock gauge headed for the biggest loss in two weeks.

The U.S. CPI, to come later on Wednesday, is expected to rise by 5% in April on a year-on-year basis, according to Bloomberg. This indicates that price pressures are still uncomfortably high for the Fed.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 179 points higher, or 0.29%, at 61,940.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 49 points, or 0.27%, at 18,315.10.