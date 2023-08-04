Sensex, Nifty End Higher As HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak and closed higher, led by HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 480.57 points, or 0.74%, higher at 65,721.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 135.35 points, or 0.7%, to end at 19,517.

The information and technology and telecommunication sectors advanced, while utilities and auto were under pressure.

The S&P 500 halted a two-day rally, failing to stay above the closely watched level of 4,200. The $3.2 billion SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund slumped almost 2% on a news report that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the chiefs of large lenders that more mergers might be needed, according to Bloomberg.