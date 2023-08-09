Sensex, Nifty End Higher After One-Day Blip: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Wednesday to recover and close marginally higher in the last leg of trade. The indices snapped two days of gains to end lower on Tuesday.

The real estate and private banking sectors declined, whereas media and metals gained. Nifty Pharma and Midcap 100 hit record highs intraday. The rupee and treasuries were flat in trade.

Investors await the Reserve Bank of India's decision on policy rates on Thursday. According to the 37 economists polled by Bloomberg, all of them expect the MPC to maintain the status quo on the RBI's repo rate and continue with the benchmark policy repo rate, which is currently at 6.50%.

European stocks rallied as investors took comfort from assurances by the Italian government that a new windfall tax on banks would be capped. Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB index jumped more than 2%, snapping a six-day losing streak. U.S. Futures pointed to a recovery on Wall Street.

South Korean shares outperformed the region, while Japan edged down and Chinese benchmark indices fluctuated. Mainland China stocks partly retraced, while those in Hong Kong ended marginally higher. Equities in Australia traded mostly flat.

China’s inflation data showed a 0.3% drop in consumer prices in July from a year ago, less than the median forecast of a 0.4% contraction.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 149 points up, or 0.23%, at 65,995.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 62 points, or 0.32%, higher at 19,632.55.