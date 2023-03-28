Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Banking Stocks Gain While Realty, Media And Auto Decline: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 40.14 points, or 0.07%, lower at 57,613.72, while the Nifty 50 declined 34 points, or 0.20%, to end at 165,951.70.
India's benchmark stock indices ended little changed with a negative bias as gains in banking and metal stocks were offset by higher loss in realty, telecom and utilities stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 40.14 points, or 0.07%, lower at 57,613.72, while the Nifty 50 declined 34 points, or 0.20%, to end at 165,951.70.
Of the Nifty 50 constituents, 17 advanced and 32 declined, while one remained unchanged.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were the top gainers.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. weighed the index down.
The broader indices underperformed the benchmark with the S&P BSE MidCap ending 0.42% lower and the S&P BSE SmallCap closing 0.79% lower on Tuesday.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 2,499 stocks declined, 1,046 advanced, and 99 remained unchanged.
All stocks of the Adani Group companies ended lower on Tuesday, with Adani Enterprises Ltd. falling the most, by 7.09% at close.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.