Sensex, Nifty End Flat As Realty, Metals, And Automobile Stocks Decline: Market Wrap
BSE Sensex gained 0.06% or 37 points to end at 59,669.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.02% or about 3 points to 17,621.05.
India's benchmark stock indices ended little changed as advances in IT and consumer goods stocks were offset by larger declines in real estate, metals, and automobile stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06%, or 37 points, to end at 59,669.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.02%, or 3 points, to close at 17,621.05.
The Sensex fell 1.28% and the Nifty declined 1.14% this week.
ITCS, Tata Consultancy Services, Britannia Industries, Wipro, and Asian Paints were the top gainers. HDFC Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards.
Nifty 50 declined on a weekly basis, snapping a three-week winning streak.
Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG led the pack this week, while Nifty IT was the worst performer.
The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE MidCap fell 0.36%, and the BSE SmallCap fell 0.27%.
Twelve of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with BSE Realty and BSE Metal dragging the pack.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. On the BSE, about 1,547 stocks rose, 1,920 declined, and 132 remained unchanged.
Most Adani Group Stocks End Lower
Most of the Adani group stocks ended lower on Friday, dragged down by flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., which emerged as one of the top Nifty 50 losers.
Meanwhile, Adani Power Ltd. was the only gainer.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.