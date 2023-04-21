Sensex, Nifty End Flat As Realty, Metals, And Automobile Stocks Decline: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended little changed as advances in IT and consumer goods stocks were offset by larger declines in real estate, metals, and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06%, or 37 points, to end at 59,669.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.02%, or 3 points, to close at 17,621.05.

The Sensex fell 1.28% and the Nifty declined 1.14% this week.