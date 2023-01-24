Sensex, Nifty End Flat Amid Volatility: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices ended flat following a volatile session on Tuesday, even as auto, technology, and banking stocks gained.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 37 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,978.75 while the NSE Nifty 50 was little changed, down 0.25 point at 18,118.30.
Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. and SBI Life Inusrance Co. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices ended marginally lower with the S&P BSE MidCap easing 0.30% and the S&P BSE SmallCap falling 0.43%.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while six advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,528 stocks rose, 1,978 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.