Sensex, Nifty End At Over Two Month High Led By HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the second consecutive day to end at over-two-month high on Wednesday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 206.9 points, or 1.04% higher, at 20,096.60, the highest level since Sept. 15, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 727.71 points, or 1.1%, to close at 66,901.91, the highest level since Sept. 18.

"Technically, the market maintained positive momentum throughout the day after a strong start," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"A bullish candle on the daily chart and the formation of a higher high and higher low series on the intraday chart suggest that an uptrend wave is likely to continue in the near future. For trend-following traders, 19800–19760 for the Nifty and 66000–65900 for Sensex would act as a crucial support zone," he said.