Sensex, Nifty End At Five-Month Low Dragged By Bank, Telecom Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a five-month low on Monday, due to decline in banking, telecom, and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.52% to close at 58,237.85, while the Nifty 50 ended 1.49% lower at 17,154.30.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has fallen below 17,255—the lowest level since Feb. 28. The index was dragged by the Nifty Bank index, which declined 2.27% to end at 39,564.70.