Sensex, Nifty End At Five-Month High After Three-Day Advance: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks held on to steady gains to end higher on Monday as U.S. lawmakers reached a debt ceiling limit settlement. While non-banking financial companies and the consumer durables sector advanced, information technology and energy stocks declined in trade. The HDFC twins and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. led the positive gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex inched closer to the 63,000 mark, whereas the Nifty was near the 18,600 mark. Both indices ended the day at a five-month high, the most since December 2022.

American equity futures added to Friday’s strong advance on Wall Street, while European stocks posted modest gains amid cautious optimism as politicians are nearing a debt ceiling deal to avert a catastrophic U.S. default.

Contracts on the S&P 500 climbed about 0.4%, while those on the Nasdaq 100 were up around 0.5%. The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed less than 0.1%.

The agreement struck by Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy over the weekend needs to be passed by Congress, with the clock ticking down on June 5, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said cash will run out. There is plenty in the deal that Democrats and Republicans won’t like.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 345 points higher, or 0.55%, at 62,846.38, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 99 points, or 0.54%, at 18,598.65.