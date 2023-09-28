Sensex, Nifty End At A Three-Week Low As RIL, Infosys, ITC Drag: Market Wrap
Sensex closed down 610 points, or 0.92% at 65,508.32, while Nifty was 193 points, or 0.98% lower at 19,523.55.
India's benchmark stock indices retreated early gains to end lower on Thursday as Brent crude prices surged over $97 a barrel, the most in over 10 months since November 2022. Most sectors declined, with information technology, fast-moving consumer goods, auto, and public sector unit banking sectors declining the most.
Nifty ended below the 19,500 level, and Sensex closed below the 65,600 mark, the lowest level since Sept. 4. The indices slipped the most since Sept. 20 on an intraday basis.
Oil prices pushed closer to $100 per barrel, fueling expectations that interest rates may remain higher for longer.
In China, mainland shares edged lower ahead of an extended break for onshore markets, which will close Friday before reopening on Oct. 9. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%.
Equity benchmarks in Japan, New Zealand, and Hong Kong fell more than 1%, dragging down a key index of regional shares. South Korean shares were little changed.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Whereas, Asian Paints Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index.
The broader market indices ended lower; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 1.19%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was also 0.34% lower.
Eighteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while two sectors advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,625 stocks rose, 2,036 declined, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.