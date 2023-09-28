Sensex, Nifty End At A Three-Week Low As RIL, Infosys, ITC Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices retreated early gains to end lower on Thursday as Brent crude prices surged over $97 a barrel, the most in over 10 months since November 2022. Most sectors declined, with information technology, fast-moving consumer goods, auto, and public sector unit banking sectors declining the most.

Nifty ended below the 19,500 level, and Sensex closed below the 65,600 mark, the lowest level since Sept. 4. The indices slipped the most since Sept. 20 on an intraday basis.

Oil prices pushed closer to $100 per barrel, fueling expectations that interest rates may remain higher for longer.

In China, mainland shares edged lower ahead of an extended break for onshore markets, which will close Friday before reopening on Oct. 9. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%.

Equity benchmarks in Japan, New Zealand, and Hong Kong fell more than 1%, dragging down a key index of regional shares. South Korean shares were little changed.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 610 points, or 0.92%, at 65,508.32, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 193 points, or 0.98%, lower at 19,523.55.