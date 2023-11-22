Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag; Realty Stocks Down: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Wednesday weighed by losses in financial services and metal stocks.

As of 12:28 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 247.77 points, or 0.4% to 65,682.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 71.85 points, or 0.4% to 19,713.45.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank declined the most, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Energy advanced.