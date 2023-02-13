Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility: Market Wrap
The BSE Sensex closed 0.41% lower at 60,740.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.48% to 17,770.90 by end of trading hours.
Indian equity benchmarks declined amid weak Asia trade on Monday as investors await inflation data.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 251 points, or 0.41%, down at 60,740.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 86 points, or 0.48%, lower at 17,770.90.
European markets posted modest gains and the U.S. equity futures retreated as investors positioned themselves for an action-packed week that may confirm the inflation battle isn't over, dashing hopes of a Federal Reserve rate pivot.
Contracts on the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped by about 0.2%, following the worst week of the year on Wall Street for stocks and bonds.
Titan Co., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., State Bank of India, Infosys Ltd. and TCS Ltd. were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower and underperformed the larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap was down 1.25%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 1.17%.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while three advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,271 stocks rose, 2,322 declined and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.