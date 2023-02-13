Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks declined amid weak Asia trade on Monday as investors await inflation data.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 251 points, or 0.41%, down at 60,740.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 86 points, or 0.48%, lower at 17,770.90.

European markets posted modest gains and the U.S. equity futures retreated as investors positioned themselves for an action-packed week that may confirm the inflation battle isn't over, dashing hopes of a Federal Reserve rate pivot.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped by about 0.2%, following the worst week of the year on Wall Street for stocks and bonds.