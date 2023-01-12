Sensex, Nifty Decline After Opening Firm: Midday Market Update
Sensex fell 305 points, or 0.51%, to 59,800.33, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.5%, to 17,806.70.
The Indian benchmark indices declined during afternoon trade after opening firm on Thursday amid mixed Asian stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 305 points, or 0.51%, to 59,800.33, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.5%, to 17,806.70.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Grasim Industries Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The top losers in the gauge were Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the BSE MidCap falling 0.17% and BSE SmallCap easing marginally by 0.02%.
Ten out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while nine declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,406 stocks rose, 1,934 declined, and 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.