Sensex, Nifty Closed Higher Led By I.T., Bank, Auto, FMCG Stocks: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 319 points, or 0.53%, higher at 60,941.67, while the Nifty 50 gained 90 points, or 0.5%, to close at 18,118.55.
India's benchmark indices ended with gains led by gains in I.T., Bank, Auto, and FMCG stocks.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. and were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.44% while the S&P BSE SmallCap fell 0.30% at close of market.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while eight declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,666 stocks rose, 1,976 declined, 189 remained unchanged on the BSE.