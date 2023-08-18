Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Fourth Week After Two-Day Drop: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second day on Friday after index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

Information technology stocks led the decline, while media and public sector unit banking sectors ended marginally higher.

The Sensex ended below the 65,000 level and Nifty traded below the 19,300 mark for the first time in seven weeks since June 30. On a weekly basis, the headline indices dropped for the fourth week in a row, the longest stretch of weekly decline in over 16 months.

Risk assets from European equities to Asian stocks and cryptocurrencies fell, as worries about China and higher global interest rates led correction. The benchmark Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4%, poised for its third weekly decline—the longest run in almost a year.

Equity benchmarks in Japan, China and South Korea were all trading lower. The pain was felt in tech stocks, with the Hang Seng tech index dropping as much as 3.1% intraday.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.2%, after the index notched its worst three-day slide since February. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat after the index declined 0.8%, also its third daily decline. Bitcoin fell 4.5% on Friday, and was headed for its biggest weekly decline in three months, after touching a low of $25,314.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 202 points down, or 0.31%, at 64,948.66, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 55 points, or 0.28%, lower at 19,310.15.