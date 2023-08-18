Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Fourth Week After Two-Day Drop: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 202 points down, or 0.31%, at 64,948.66, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 55 points, or 0.28%, lower at 19,310.15.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second day on Friday after index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.
Information technology stocks led the decline, while media and public sector unit banking sectors ended marginally higher.
The Sensex ended below the 65,000 level and Nifty traded below the 19,300 mark for the first time in seven weeks since June 30. On a weekly basis, the headline indices dropped for the fourth week in a row, the longest stretch of weekly decline in over 16 months.
Risk assets from European equities to Asian stocks and cryptocurrencies fell, as worries about China and higher global interest rates led correction. The benchmark Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4%, poised for its third weekly decline—the longest run in almost a year.
Equity benchmarks in Japan, China and South Korea were all trading lower. The pain was felt in tech stocks, with the Hang Seng tech index dropping as much as 3.1% intraday.
Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.2%, after the index notched its worst three-day slide since February. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat after the index declined 0.8%, also its third daily decline. Bitcoin fell 4.5% on Friday, and was headed for its biggest weekly decline in three months, after touching a low of $25,314.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Whereas HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices ended lower; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.41%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.23% lower.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while three advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Teck fell the most whereas S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,536 stocks rose, 2,072 declined, while 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.
On a weekly basis, the headline indices declined for the fourth straight week. This was the longest streak of weekly loss since April 2022. Indices fell for five straight weeks before this from April 15 to May 13. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.57% and NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.61% this week.
Last week, indices declined for the third time in a row, as S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.61% and NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.45% as well.
Most sectors declined this week, led by Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank and Nifty IT. Only Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto sectors rose.
