Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Traders Await Key Results: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower after a volatile day of trading on Monday, as traders await quarterly earnings announcements this week.

Asian markets were mixed with the Japanese Nikkei ending lower, ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy announcement later this week. On the other hand, the European stocks opened higher and continued trading amid volatility on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 168 points, or 0.28%, lower at 60,092.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 62 points, or 0.34%, lower at 17,894.85.