Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Traders Await Key Results: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower after a volatile day of trading on Monday, as traders await quarterly earnings announcements this week.
Asian markets were mixed with the Japanese Nikkei ending lower, ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy announcement later this week. On the other hand, the European stocks opened higher and continued trading amid volatility on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 168 points, or 0.28%, lower at 60,092.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 62 points, or 0.34%, lower at 17,894.85.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices traded lower. The S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.34%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.1%.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while five advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,694 rose, 1,904 declined, and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.