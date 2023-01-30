Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.29% higher at 59,500.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.25%, to end at 17,648.95.
The Indian benchmark indices swung amid volatility before closing marginally higher in trade on Monday as Adani Enterprises Ltd. recovered along with other group stocks like Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd.
The banking company shares also recovered their losses.
European shares and the U.S. equity futures declined as caution crept in at the start of a week marked by interest rate decisions, coupled with the big companies ready to report earnings on both sides of the Atlantic.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.29%, higher at 59,500.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 45 points, or 0.25%, to end at 17,648.95.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.
The broader market indices traded marginally lower; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.22%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap declined 0.10%.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while eight advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,571 rose, 2,024 declined and 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.