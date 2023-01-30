Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices swung amid volatility before closing marginally higher in trade on Monday as Adani Enterprises Ltd. recovered along with other group stocks like Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd.

The banking company shares also recovered their losses.

European shares and the U.S. equity futures declined as caution crept in at the start of a week marked by interest rate decisions, coupled with the big companies ready to report earnings on both sides of the Atlantic.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.29%, higher at 59,500.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 45 points, or 0.25%, to end at 17,648.95.