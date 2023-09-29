Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Led By Gains In Pharma, Metal Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher on Friday, led by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd.

Pharma, metal and media sectors led the advances that helped Nifty close above the 19,600 level and Sensex above the 65,800 mark.

However, on a weekly basis, the indices capped some losses to end lower for the second week in a row.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.

"Oil prices retreated, giving investors and the broader economy a slight reprieve. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.1% to settle at $91.71, while Brent dropped 1.21% to $95.38," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.