Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Led By Gains In Pharma, Metal Stocks: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.
India's benchmark stock indices closed higher on Friday, led by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd.
Pharma, metal and media sectors led the advances that helped Nifty close above the 19,600 level and Sensex above the 65,800 mark.
However, on a weekly basis, the indices capped some losses to end lower for the second week in a row.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.
"Oil prices retreated, giving investors and the broader economy a slight reprieve. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.1% to settle at $91.71, while Brent dropped 1.21% to $95.38," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
Globally stocks rose on the last trading day of the quarter. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose more than 0.5% at open, buoyed also by data showing a fall in French inflation.
The uptick in sentiment was followed by a strong Wall Street close on Thursday, especially for tech blue chips, such as Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.
Shares in Hong Kong and Australia rose, though mainland Chinese markets are shut through the end of next week.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India positively contributed to the Nifty.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
On a weekly basis, the indices declined for the second week in a row on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.27% and NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 0.18%, this week.
Last week, the headline indices snapped three weeks of advance, as the S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.70% and NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 2.57%.
Sectorally, Nifty Realty and Pharma rose the most this week, whereas Nifty IT and Nifty Media fell.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap closing 1.31% higher S&P BSE SmallCap ending with 0.57% gains.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while two declined. S&P BSE Healthcare and S&P BSE Metal gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,353 stocks rose, 1,275 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.
