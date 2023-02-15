Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Day As Tech, I.T. Stocks Lend Support: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 0.40% higher at 61,275.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.48% to end at 18,015.85.
Indian equity benchmarks recovered from the day's low and closed higher amid weak Asia trade on Wednesday.
Asian markets declined and European stocks were steady, while the Wall Street equity futures pared losses. Investors weighed how the latest inflation data from the U.S. and U.K. will affect the outlook for interest rates and considered the results from major companies.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 243 points, or 0.40%, higher at 61,275.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 86 points, or 0.48%, to end at 18,015.85.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading marginally higher; the S&P BSE MidCap rose 0.69%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.36%.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while five declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,786 stocks rose, 1,677 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.
