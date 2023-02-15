Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Day As Tech, I.T. Stocks Lend Support: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks recovered from the day's low and closed higher amid weak Asia trade on Wednesday.

Asian markets declined and European stocks were steady, while the Wall Street equity futures pared losses. Investors weighed how the latest inflation data from the U.S. and U.K. will affect the outlook for interest rates and considered the results from major companies.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 243 points, or 0.40%, higher at 61,275.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 86 points, or 0.48%, to end at 18,015.85.