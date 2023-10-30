Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Day As Reliance and HDFC Bank Lead: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 329.85 points, or 0.52%, higher at 64,112.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 93.65 points or 0.49% to end at 19,40.90
India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second consecutive session on Monday, supported by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 329.85 points, or 0.52%, higher at 64,112.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 93.65 points, or 0.49%, to end at 19,40.90.
Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 64,184.58, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.58% to 19,158.50.
The short-term market sentiment remains cautious, with investors closely monitoring developments in West Asia, upcoming corporate earnings, and key economic data, including domestic PMI figures, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"We expect the markets to trade in the range of 18,900–19250 levels over the next few days and expect some time correction," Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said.
"On daily charts, the index has formed a bullish candle, and on intraday charts, it is holding an uptrend continuation formation, which is largely positive," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities, said. "As long as the index is holding the 19,000 mark, the pullback momentum is likely to continue and could move to 19,200–19,225 levels."
"On the flip side, below 19,000 traders may prefer to exit from the long positions," Chouhan said.
"The domestic market mirrored the upbeat European and Asian markets as geopolitical risk in West Asia continues," Nair said. "Equities are experiencing a short-term bounce after the heavy selling last week as crude moderates and Q2 results provide some relief."
"But a full containment will depend on a radical fall in geopolitical risk and global bond yield," Nair said. "Crucially, this week’s U.S. Fed meeting is forecast to hold the status quo."
Holding the global bond yield at the current elevated levels will continue to distract investors unless supplemented with the reasonable medium-term target of the Fed rate trajectory, according to Nair.
Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Bhrati Airtel Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 0.13%, while the BSE Smallcap was 0.06% higher.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with Realty gaining the most.
While Nifty Auto declined the most, along with Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media, other indices ended on a positive note.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,863 stocks rose, 1,741 declined, and 192 remained unchanged on the BSE.