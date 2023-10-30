Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Day As Reliance and HDFC Bank Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second consecutive session on Monday, supported by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 329.85 points, or 0.52%, higher at 64,112.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 93.65 points, or 0.49%, to end at 19,40.90.

Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 64,184.58, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.58% to 19,158.50.

The short-term market sentiment remains cautious, with investors closely monitoring developments in West Asia, upcoming corporate earnings, and key economic data, including domestic PMI figures, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

"We expect the markets to trade in the range of 18,900–19250 levels over the next few days and expect some time correction," Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said.