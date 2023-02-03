Sensex, Nifty End Budget Week Higher Despite Adani Rout: Market Wrap 

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday led by banking, financial, auto and consumer durable stocks.

There was some respite in the rout of Gautam Adani's companies. Five out of the nine group stocks fell as the Indian billionaire battles to restore confidence in his conglomerate's financial health after accusations by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. dropped 35%, the most ever during intraday trading.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,000 points or 1.52% higher at 60,841.88, while NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 244 points or 1.38% to close at 17,854.05.