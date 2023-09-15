Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs, Extending Gains For A Third Week: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.47%, higher at 67,838.63, while the Nifty 50 gained 89 points, or 0.44%, to end at 20,192.35.
India's benchmark stock indices closed at fresh record highs on Friday on buying by both domestic and foreign institutional investors. Nifty advanced for the third session, whereas Sensex rose for the 11th day, the longest streak of gains since October 2007.
Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex Index rose as much as 0.60% to hit a lifehigh of 67,927.23, while the Nifty advanced 0.46% to a record of 20,222.45.
On a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the third week in a row.
Auto and I.T. stocks rose, whereas realty and fast-moving consumer goods shares remained under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.47%, higher at 67,838.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 89 points, or 0.44%, to end at 20,192.35.
European stocks and commodities rallied after better-than-expected economic data in China fueled hopes that stimulus measures are paying off.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 added 0.9%, following Asian peers higher, after Chinese industrial production and retail sales statistics beat estimates. Brent crude climbed above $94 per barrel. U.S. equity futures, meanwhile, pared gains.
Stocks in Europe are set to follow Asian peers higher following better-than-expected Chinese economic data and after the central bank took further measures to support the struggling economy.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap Index gaining 0.09% and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index rising 0.27% by the end of the market on Friday.
Nine out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while the other 11 sectors declined. S&P BSE Telecommunication and S&P BSE Auto rose the most, and S&P BSE Oil & Gas fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,930 stocks rose, 1,697 declined, and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Nifty IT and Nifty Bank advanced the most this week, whereas Nifty Media and Nifty Realty dropped the most.
On a weekly basis, the headline indices advanced for the third week in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.88% and the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 1.86%, this week.
Last week, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.85%, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.98%.