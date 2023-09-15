Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs, Extending Gains For A Third Week: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed at fresh record highs on Friday on buying by both domestic and foreign institutional investors. Nifty advanced for the third session, whereas Sensex rose for the 11th day, the longest streak of gains since October 2007.

Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex Index rose as much as 0.60% to hit a lifehigh of 67,927.23, while the Nifty advanced 0.46% to a record of 20,222.45.

On a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the third week in a row.

Auto and I.T. stocks rose, whereas realty and fast-moving consumer goods shares remained under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.47%, higher at 67,838.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 89 points, or 0.44%, to end at 20,192.35.

European stocks and commodities rallied after better-than-expected economic data in China fueled hopes that stimulus measures are paying off.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 added 0.9%, following Asian peers higher, after Chinese industrial production and retail sales statistics beat estimates. Brent crude climbed above $94 per barrel. U.S. equity futures, meanwhile, pared gains.

