Sensex, Nifty Close At One-Month Low As Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second straight day on Wednesday as most sectors declined, with banks, realty, media, pharma, and auto leading the declines.
Intraday, Sensex slipped below the 65,000 level, and Nifty 50 slid below the 19,400 mark for the first time since Sept. 1.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 286 points, or 0.44%, lower at 65,226.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 93 points, or 0.47%, to end at 19,434.10.
Global Indices
European stocks erased early losses to trade little changed, and U.S. index futures were slightly lower. MSCI all-country equity index witnessed a fourth day of decline, the lowest since May.
Asian markets slumped in trade as Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.28%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.78%, whereas Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.77%. China is in the middle of a week-long holiday.
The S&P 500 fell to a four-month low on Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8%.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.52% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.96% by the end of the market on Wednesday.
Seventeen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while three advanced. S&P BSE Metal, S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Power fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,304 stocks rose, 2,371 declined, and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.
