Sensex, Nifty Close At One-Month Low As Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second straight day on Wednesday as most sectors declined, with banks, realty, media, pharma, and auto leading the declines.

Intraday, Sensex slipped below the 65,000 level, and Nifty 50 slid below the 19,400 mark for the first time since Sept. 1.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 286 points, or 0.44%, lower at 65,226.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 93 points, or 0.47%, to end at 19,434.10.

Global Indices

European stocks erased early losses to trade little changed, and U.S. index futures were slightly lower. MSCI all-country equity index witnessed a fourth day of decline, the lowest since May.

Asian markets slumped in trade as Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.28%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.78%, whereas Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.77%. China is in the middle of a week-long holiday.

The S&P 500 fell to a four-month low on Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8%.