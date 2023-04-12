Sensex, Nifty Close At A Seven Week High As HDFC Twins, Infosys, ICICI Bank Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the eighth straight day to end at a seven-week high on Wednesday, even as investors await the release of CPI and IIP data in India that would determine the magnitude of rate hikes by the central bank. Pharma and healthcare stocks led the gains, while FMCG, media, and PSU banks weighed on the indices.

Most global markets were muted as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that may shed light on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Gauges of U.S. futures, including European and Asian equities, were little changed, a sign of investors holding back on taking new positions ahead of the macroeconomic data release.

As per Bloomberg, U.S. headline inflation is expected to slow, with the core reading forecast to ease both on a monthly and yearly basis.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 235 points, or 0.39%, higher at 60,392.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 90 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,812.40.