Sensex, Nifty Close At A Four-Week High After RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a four-week high after the Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged. On a weekly basis, the headline indices closed higher for the second week in a row.

U.S. Treasury yields are headed for one of the longest streaks of declines since 2020, and the U.S. equity-index futures fluctuated as bets that the world economy is set for a sharper slowdown far outweighed concerns over elevated inflation and monetary tightening.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes slipped less than 0.2% each, while a gauge of global stocks headed for a weekly loss. European stocks rose, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 ending a three-day slide, as traders assessed trends in corporate earnings.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 144 points, or 0.24%, higher at 59,832.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 42 points, or 0.24%, higher at 17,599.15.