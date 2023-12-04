Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Fresh Record High As L&T, ICICI Bank Gain: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices were trading higher through midday trade on Monday after hitting a fresh record high early trade as the victory of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party enforced confidence in political stability in Asia's third largest economy.

The BJP has secured majorities in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress has made gains in Telangana.

As of 12:12 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 309.30 points, or 1.53%, to 20,583.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1014.12 points, or 1.52%, to 68,494.43.

"See, the start of the pre-election rally for May 2024, which began in November and picked up speed after the state election results, The Nifty benchmark rose by a big 334.6 points, hitting a record high of 20,602.50, and the Sensex went up by a whopping 1,106.6 points, reaching a new high of 68,587.82," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"From a technical standpoint, the Nifty50 index is anticipated to find support in the 20,200–20,150 range, with a robust buy zone identified at 20,350-20,420. In the case of the Nifty Bank, strong support is expected around 44,825–44,950 levels, with a strong resistance zone identified at 45,375–45,500 level. With political stability and strong economic growth in the picture, there's a possibility that the Nifty could reach the significant milestone of 21,000 by the end of this month," he said.