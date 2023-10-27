Sensex, Nifty Advance Over 1% Led By Gains In Reliance, Infosys: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices advanced over 1% through midday on Friday after declining for six consecutive day, supported by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

Nifty has completed the first phase of its corrective pattern to 18,850, but the absence of a reversal could cause the correction to extend to the next support zone, which spans across the 18,600-18,500 range, according to analysts.

"If Nifty manages to sustain above 18,930, we can expect the pullback to continue till 19,030 or 19,075, where Nifty has previously left a bearish gap," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "Bank Nifty is experiencing a sharp decline, and the next levels to watch out for are 42,000 and 41,500. The bearish gap resistance at 42,750 will be a critical barrier to overcome."

"For investors, the strategy should be to selectively purchase stocks while focusing on crucial support levels for the medium term," Chouhan said. "While traders are advised to purchase above 18,930, with a tight stop loss at 18,800."

As of 12:12 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 645.55 points, or 1.02%, to 63,793.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 192.70 points, or 1.02%, to 19,049.95