Sensex, Nifty Advance Over 1% Led By Gains In Reliance, Infosys: Midday Market Update
At 12:12 p.m., the Sensex rose 645.55 points or 1.02% to 63,793.70, while the Nifty 50 gained 192.70 points or 1.02% to 19,049.95
India's benchmark stock indices advanced over 1% through midday on Friday after declining for six consecutive day, supported by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
Nifty has completed the first phase of its corrective pattern to 18,850, but the absence of a reversal could cause the correction to extend to the next support zone, which spans across the 18,600-18,500 range, according to analysts.
"If Nifty manages to sustain above 18,930, we can expect the pullback to continue till 19,030 or 19,075, where Nifty has previously left a bearish gap," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "Bank Nifty is experiencing a sharp decline, and the next levels to watch out for are 42,000 and 41,500. The bearish gap resistance at 42,750 will be a critical barrier to overcome."
"For investors, the strategy should be to selectively purchase stocks while focusing on crucial support levels for the medium term," Chouhan said. "While traders are advised to purchase above 18,930, with a tight stop loss at 18,800."
As of 12:12 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 645.55 points, or 1.02%, to 63,793.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 192.70 points, or 1.02%, to 19,049.95
Here's How Markets Have Fared Though Midday
"After six continuous days of losses triggered by the elevated bond yields in the U.S. and tensions in West Asia, the market appears to be oversold," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Shorting in the FPI overweight segments like banking and IT have contributed significantly to the sharp market correction."
The US economy’s resilience is surprising, he said. The Q3 GDP growth at 4.9% means the Fed will continue to be hawkish and the likely ‘higher for longer’ interest rate regime is negative from the stock market perspective, he said.
"On the positive side, valuations in India, which were high, have now turned fair and in sectors like banking valuations are attractive. This is the time for cherry-picking for long-term investors. History tells us that corrections triggered by geopolitical events were opportunities to buy," Vijayakumar said.
Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Asian Paints and UPL were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 1.92% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 1.99% through midday trade on Friday.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advances. S&P BSE Power rose over 2%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,855 stocks rose, 651 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.