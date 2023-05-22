Sensex, Nifty Advance Led By Gains In Adani Group Stocks: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks advanced, holding on to steady gains after opening lower on Monday.

While the information technology, metals, and healthcare sectors advanced, private banks and non-banking financial companies shares were under pressure, with HDFC Twins and ICICI Bank Ltd. leading the decline. The Adani Group stocks, on the other hand, led advances, along with Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above the 62,000 level, and the NSE Nifty 50 was above the 18,300 mark for the first time in a week after last Monday.

Equity markets started the week on a hesitant note as President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepared to meet on Monday to iron out roadblocks in debt-ceiling negotiations.

Futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 seesawed around flat on Monday. In Europe, Greek markets were a bright spot after Sunday’s national election resulted in a victory for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, signalling that investment-friendly policies will continue.

Micron Technology Inc. declined 5.8% in pre-market trading after China said the company’s products failed a cybersecurity review. Shares of other chipmakers, like Nvidia Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., also slipped.

Stocks are primed to drop if the U.S. fails to raise the debt limit and delays government payments. The S&P 500’s drop on Friday halted a two-day rally as it failed to stay above the closely watched level of 4,200.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 234 points higher, or 0.38%, at 61,963.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 111 points, or 0.61%, at 18,314.40.