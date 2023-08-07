Sensex, Nifty Advance As M&M, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel Lead: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices gained through midday on Monday, led by advances in telecommunications and healthcare stocks.
As of 11:59 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 82.61 points, or 0.13%, to trade at 65,803.86, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 25 points, or 0.13%, to 19,542.25.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Britannia Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI were weighing on the index.
The broader indices overperformed the benchmark indices, with the S&P BSE MidCap trading 0.24% higher and S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.32% by midday trade on Monday.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. S&P BSE Telecommunication gained the most, rising over 2%
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,955 stocks advanced, 1,553 declined, and 215 remained unchanged.