Sensex Ends Up, Nifty Closes Lower: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.38% up at 59,932.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.03% down at 17,610.40.
The headline indices diverged at the end of trading hours on Thursday, mirroring the mixed trend from the volatile budget session on Wednesday.
All Adani Group stocks ended lower in trade, except cement, after the company withdrew their Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public subscription, citing market volatility.
Asian markets were mixed as the U.S. and Europe futures climbed, building on Wall Street’s advance after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation. It raised interest rates by 25 basis points, which now stand at 4.5-4.75%.
ITC Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., UPL Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded higher. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.21%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 0.36%.
Ten out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while nine advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,659 rose, 1,840 declined and 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.
