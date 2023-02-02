Sensex Ends Up, Nifty Closes Lower: Market Wrap

The headline indices diverged at the end of trading hours on Thursday, mirroring the mixed trend from the volatile budget session on Wednesday.

All Adani Group stocks ended lower in trade, except cement, after the company withdrew their Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public subscription, citing market volatility.

Asian markets were mixed as the U.S. and Europe futures climbed, building on Wall Street’s advance after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation. It raised interest rates by 25 basis points, which now stand at 4.5-4.75%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 224 points higher, or 0.38%, at 59,932.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 6 points down, or 0.03%, at 17,610.40.