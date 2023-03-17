Sensex, Nifty Extend Weekly Decline But Rebound From Verge Of Correction: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended the day higher after swinging amid volatility throughout the day.

On a weekly basis, the benchmark indices declined the most in three weeks. Nifty slipped below 17,000 levels for the first time in over five months in the week gone by.

The indices rebounded this week from being on the verge of a market correction as the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9.1% from a record high and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 8.37%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 355 points or 0.62% at 57,989.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 115 points or 0.67% higher at 17,110.05.