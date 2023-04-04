SenseTime Soars On Speculation It Will Create AI Rival To ChatGPT

Shanghai-based SenseTime, best known as a leader in AI-powered computer vision, would be joining an already crowded race to develop generative AI. Services like Midjourney, OpenAI’s Dall-E and conversational bots from ChatGPT to Google’s Bard have captured the popular imagination and sparked a rush to perfect the burgeoning technology. Alphabet Inc.’s biggest company has prioritized its response to ChatGPT, while Microsoft Corp. has pledged a $10 billion investment in the Silicon Valley startup led by Sam Altman that developed the bot.