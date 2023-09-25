Senior Nomura Banker Barred From Exiting China, FT Says

The investment climate in China has become increasingly fraught as the economy struggles and President Xi Jinping has cracked down on broad swathes of the private sector over the past few years. The finance industry has been rocked by a clampdown on alleged corruption that started in late 2021 and has shown no sign of abating. The dragnet has become the most extensive ever and dovetails with a broader government shakeup as Xi embarked on a third term in office.