Senate Targets U.S. Investments In China Through Key Defense Bill

The Senate also voted 91-7 to include a measure aimed at preventing individuals or companies from China, Russia, Iran or North Korea from buying US agricultural companies or farmland of more than 320 acres or valued at over $5 million. The legislation, introduced by Senators Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Jon Tester of Montana, would also make the Secretary of Agriculture an ex-officio member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, also known as CFIUS.