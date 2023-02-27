Semiconductor Shortage Not Fully Over Yet, Says Hitachi Energy India CEO
The company will continue to invest in capacity expansion as India doubles its power output by 2030.
Semiconductor shortage has eased but not fully over, according to Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Chief Executive Officer N Venu.
The company, which saw some impact on its operating margins in the second quarter of the current fiscal due to the supply concerns, said it would take a couple of quarters more before the current demand settles down.
Semiconductor and electronic chips are key components that are used in the grid integration and automation solutions used by Hitachi Energy.
Semiconductor manufacturers were unable to catch up with the demand caused by huge uptick from the automotive and electric vehicle firms in the last three to four quarters.
"We have taken this as an issue and are planning internally to overcome this by redesigning the available components," Venu told BQ Prime in an interview. "We are also looking at alternative solutions and components."
The company is also engaging with manufacturers to put across the industry concern how critical the supplies are for decarbonising the energy sector.
Capacity Expansion
As India aims to double its power generation capacity by 2030, it presents a huge opportunity for companies like Hitachi Energy into the transmission and distribution space.
Venu sees opportunities in strengthening the super power highways that will be set up to evacuate power from remote localities, as well as in the renewable and green mobility space as India set a target of generating 50% of power from renewables by 2030.
The company, which considers itself as a bridge between generation and consumption, sees this kind of opportunity much ahead of the curve. "We will continue to expand," he said.
Even during the Covid pandemic, the firm expanded its capacity and has opened three new green factories in the last six months. In power quality, it has doubled capacity from 10,000 mechanical vapor recompression to 20,000 MVR near Bengaluru, according to Venu.
Hitachi Energy has also opened a new bushing factory near Vadodara, and a new power systems factory that caters to high-voltage direct current and power quality, he said.
Hitachi Energy has 19 manufacturing factories in the country and exports 25% of the total produce to Southeast Asia, Europe, US, Latin America and Africa. "We even export to our own companies around the world," Venu said.
The company has spent around Rs 100 crore annually over the last three years, he said. "We aim to invest at the same rate going ahead."
Watch the full interview here: