Semiconductor Shortage Not Fully Over Yet, Says Hitachi Energy India CEO

Semiconductor shortage has eased but not fully over, according to Hitachi Energy India Ltd. Chief Executive Officer N Venu.

The company, which saw some impact on its operating margins in the second quarter of the current fiscal due to the supply concerns, said it would take a couple of quarters more before the current demand settles down.

Semiconductor and electronic chips are key components that are used in the grid integration and automation solutions used by Hitachi Energy.

Semiconductor manufacturers were unable to catch up with the demand caused by huge uptick from the automotive and electric vehicle firms in the last three to four quarters.

"We have taken this as an issue and are planning internally to overcome this by redesigning the available components," Venu told BQ Prime in an interview. "We are also looking at alternative solutions and components."

The company is also engaging with manufacturers to put across the industry concern how critical the supplies are for decarbonising the energy sector.