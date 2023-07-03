Semiconductor Company Microchip Technology Opens New R&D Facility In Hyderabad
The R&D centre was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, among others.
Semiconductor maker Microchip Technology Inc on Monday announced the inauguration of its new research and development centre in Hyderabad.
A press release from the firm said Microchip Technology’s new R&D facility joins two other development centres in Bangalore and Chennai, in addition to sales offices in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and New Delhi.
"Building on nearly 25 years of successful operations in India, this new facility will enable us to execute Microchip’s growth plans for many years to come. It is ideally situated in one of India’s top business corridors, and will enable us to significantly expand headcount to support global Microchip business needs and our growing customer base in the region," President and CEO of Microchip Ganesh Moorthy said.
With the capacity to house 1,000 employees, the 168,000-square-foot facility will support growth plans for many years to come, it added.