Selan Exploration Technologies Scheme of Amalgamation: All You Need To Know
The scheme includes capital reduction of Antelopus Energy into Selan Exploration.
The board of Selan Exploration Technologies Ltd. approved the scheme of arrangement proposal with Antelopus Energy Pvt. on Wednesday. The scheme includes capital reduction of Antelopus Energy into Selan Exploration.
Selan Explorations' expertise and strong record in oil and gas exploration and production, combined with Antelopus Energy's strength and expertise in reservoir management, leveraging technology deployment, speed of execution, with safety and sustainability would benefit the combined entity, a statement said.
Merger Deal Details
The merger involves no cash consideration. Upon the scheme going to effect, Selan Exploration will issue and allot Antelopus Energy's eligible shareholders, as of the record date, equity shares of face value Rs 10 apiece. The issue will be done in the following manner:
Selan Exploration's 4,287 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each will be issued for every 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Antelopus Energy.
The company's 4,287 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each will be issued for every 10,000 Class A1 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Antelopus Energy.
Eighteen fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Selan Exploration will be issued for every 10,000 redeemable preference shares of Antelopus Energy of Rs 10 each.
Benefits Of The Merger
Diversification of company portfolio across multiple sedimentary basins, both onshore and offshore, thereby providing access to increased proven oil and gas resource base and ability to enhance production.
Value enhancement for stakeholders through pooling of resources and sharing technical capabilities.
Unison in opportunities presented to both entities.
Individually resulting in efficient management, greater economies of scale and stronger resource base for future growth.
Simplification of the shareholding structure and strengthening of operational strategy.
About The Companies
Selan Exploration, is a privately listed company in the oil and gas exploration and production sector, which has been active since 1992. The company possesses three oil and gas fields—Bakrol, Lohar, and Karjisan—in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Established in 2018, Antelopus Energy is an exploration and production company with a focus on leveraging discovered and stranded resources in the Indian subcontinent. The company operates in four diverse areas, comprising two offshore contract areas; one on the West coast and one on the East coast of India, and two onshore contract areas, located in Assam and Andhra Pradesh.
Shareholding Pattern- Selan Exploration Company
Stock Performance
Share of Selan Exploration Technologies were up 6.54% at Rs 508.60 apiece, compared to a 0.035% fall in the Nifty 50 as of 11:14 a.m.
The stock has risen 23.51% in the past one month and 110.77% year-to-date.