Selan Exploration Technologies Scheme of Amalgamation: All You Need To Know

The board of Selan Exploration Technologies Ltd. approved the scheme of arrangement proposal with Antelopus Energy Pvt. on Wednesday. The scheme includes capital reduction of Antelopus Energy into Selan Exploration.

Selan Explorations' expertise and strong record in oil and gas exploration and production, combined with Antelopus Energy's strength and expertise in reservoir management, leveraging technology deployment, speed of execution, with safety and sustainability would benefit the combined entity, a statement said.