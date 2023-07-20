Sectors With Good Governance Hold Investing Opportunities: White Oak's Prashant Khemka
White Oak Capital seeks opportunities to invest in companies that are in the hyper, high or moderate growth phase.
There are plenty of investing opportunities in sectors that have good governance, according to Prashant Khemka of White Oak Capital Management. These include private sector financials, information technology services, consumption, healthcare and chemicals.
The investment management firm is looking at opportunities in both domestic and global markets. "If you look, ... over long period of time through the cycles, both these segments have created tremendous wealth for investors," Khemka, founder of White Oak Capital Management told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah, during an episode of Alpha Moguls.
Key Sectors
According to him, the banking sector domestically has created tremendous wealth. The fund manager has been able to find attractive opportunities in private sector financials, which includes banks, non-banking financial companies and non-lending institutions in the private sector.
"There are some well-known companies in this segment which are growing, not only well ahead of the industry, but well ahead of the peer group, with strong execution," Khemka said.
Information technology is another sector which created a large amount of wealth over the years for decades, he said. He is optimistic about domestic and global I.T. services companies.
"In I.T. services also, there are companies which on the back of strong execution, are able to maintain a very wide margin, compared to the industry average growth over a very sustained period of time."
Sectors such as consumption, including consumer discretionary and staples, healthcare and allied sectors and chemicals, are the ones where White Oak has been able to find opportunities "that pass the hurdle from an investment approach perspective".
White Oak looks for opportunities where there is a strong business model, said Khemka.
"A company's growth in itself is of no use unless it's accompanied by superior returns on incremental capital. A firm which is growing rapidly but not generating, or even expected to generate, costs of capital is going to lose money at an accelerated pace," he said.
Valuation is of crucial importance, according to Khemka. The team at White Oak Capital seeks opportunities to invest in companies that are in the hyper, high or moderate growth phase, he said.
Key Risks
Among key risks over the next 12 months are the general election, according to Khemka. The market is more comfortable with the outcome it is expecting which maintains continuity in a way, he said.
Other risks include El Nino weather conditions, inflation, and slower GDP growth.
Watch The Full Interview Here: