Sectors With Good Governance Hold Investing Opportunities: White Oak's Prashant Khemka

According to him, the banking sector domestically has created tremendous wealth. The fund manager has been able to find attractive opportunities in private sector financials, which includes banks, non-banking financial companies and non-lending institutions in the private sector.

"There are some well-known companies in this segment which are growing, not only well ahead of the industry, but well ahead of the peer group, with strong execution," Khemka said.

Information technology is another sector which created a large amount of wealth over the years for decades, he said. He is optimistic about domestic and global I.T. services companies.

"In I.T. services also, there are companies which on the back of strong execution, are able to maintain a very wide margin, compared to the industry average growth over a very sustained period of time."