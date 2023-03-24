Sectors That Saw Foreign Inflows And Outflows In The First Half Of March

Foreign investors turned net buyers and pumped money into the Indian equity markets in the first half of March.

This came after a selloff of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February, according to the data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

Overseas institutional investors bought equities worth $1,524 million, or Rs 12,575 crore, in the first half of March, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The inflow recorded in the first half of March was mainly because of $1.87 billion, or Rs 15,446 crore, investment by GQG partners in Adani Group stocks, the Emkay Global report said.

According to NSDL, foreign institutions have remained net sellers so far in 2023 and offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 27,299 crore.