Sectors That Saw The Biggest Foreign Outflows In September

Foreign investors turned net sellers of Indian equities in September, snapping six consecutive months of buying, led by outflows from power, oil & gas, and metals and mining sectors.

The inflow of foreign equities into India had already slowed down in August due to rising bond yields in the U.S., a stronger greenback, and surging crude oil prices.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $1,776 million, or Rs 14,768 crore, worth of stocks in September, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd. They have been buyers since March after a selloff of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,12,858 crore so far this year, NSDL Ltd. data showed.