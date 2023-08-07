Sectors That FPIs Bought And Sold In The Second Half Of July

Overseas investors continued to pump money into Indian equities as macros and corporate earnings improved.

Foreign investors net bought stocks worth $1,940 million, or Rs 15,958 crore, in the second half of July, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Indian equities saw overseas fund inflows for the fifth consecutive month in July. They have bought stocks worth Rs 1,20,991 crore so far this year.

In June, foreign portfolio investors bought the highest amount of Indian equities, buying Rs 46,618 crore of Indian equities.