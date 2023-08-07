Sectors That FPIs Bought And Sold In The Second Half Of July
Overseas investors continued to pump money into Indian equities as macros and corporate earnings improved.
Foreign investors net bought stocks worth $1,940 million, or Rs 15,958 crore, in the second half of July, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Indian equities saw overseas fund inflows for the fifth consecutive month in July. They have bought stocks worth Rs 1,20,991 crore so far this year.
In June, foreign portfolio investors bought the highest amount of Indian equities, buying Rs 46,618 crore of Indian equities.
India is the largest recipient of FPI flows year-to-date among emerging markets. The FPIs were sellers in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam, according to Bloomberg data.
Here's What Analysts Have To Say
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
"FPI’s sustained buying continues in July. However, it appears that the momentum of buying has slowed down," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
"An important feature of FPI investment is that their buy/sell strategy is influenced by external factors like the dollar index, U.S. bond yields, and global market trends, apart from domestic fundamentals. This is the reason why FPIs, during the last three months, have been buying the same financial stocks that they have been selling in the first three months of 2023. Financials, automobiles, capital goods, real estate, and FMCG continue to attract the bulk of FPI investment," Vijayakumar said.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
"While markets may display volatility due to sharp fluctuations in global equities and the RBI's credit policy announcement this week, the FII trend in domestic equities too could be choppy in the near term, especially due to the rising U.S. bond yield and the dollar's upward march. In case the U.S. bond yields continue to rise, FIIs may look to shun local equities", Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail), Kotak Securities, said.
"However, with India's macroeconomic numbers remaining impressive so far and Morgan Stanley upgrading India to overweight last week, it would be difficult for overseas investors to ignore India in spite of higher valuation concerns", he added.
Sector-Wise Flow In The Second Half Of July
Financial Services
Financial services saw the largest inflow at $542 million, or Rs 4,464 crore, in the second half of July. The sector witnessed its ninth consecutive fortnight of inflow in the second half of the month. In June, there was an inflow of $2,343 million, or Rs 19,229 crore.
During the second half of the month, the Nifty Financial Services Index rose by 1.45%, according to Bloomberg data.
Till the second half of July, financial services experienced the highest inflows at Rs 40,256.5 crore, representing 33.27% of the total flows in the year.
Capital Goods
Capital Goods witnessed an inflow of $390 million, or Rs 3,211 crore, in the second half of the month. The sector witnessed an inflow of $678 million, or Rs 5,571 crore, in June
Information & Technology
Information and Technology witnessed the third largest inflow of $198 million, or Rs 1,631 crore, after witnessing an outflow for 10 consecutive fortnights.
During the second half of the month, the Nifty IT fell by 3.29%, according to Bloomberg data.
Till the first of second half of July, Information and Technology saw a total outflow of $2,072 or Rs 16,991.3 crore in the year 2023.
Automobile And Components
Automobiles and auto components witnessed an inflow of $196 million, or Rs 1,609 crore, in the second half of the month. It witnessed eight consecutive fortnight of inflow in July. The sector saw an inflow of $709 million, or Rs 5,821 crore, in June.
The Nifty Auto rose 0.85% during the period, as per Bloomberg.
Chemicals
Chemicals saw the largest outflow in the second half of the month. It reported an outflow of $95 million, or Rs 783 crore.
The sector witnessed an outflow of $25 million, or Rs 207 crore, in the first half of July.
Construction Materials
Construction Materials witnessed the second largest outflow of $24 million, or Rs 194 crore, in the second half of July.
There was an inflow of $80 million, or Rs 661 crore, in the first half.