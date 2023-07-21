Sectors That FPIs Bought And Sold In The First Half Of July
Foreign investors net bought stocks worth $3.73 billion or Rs 30,660 crore, in the first half of July.
Overseas investors continued to pump money into Indian equities as macros and corporate earnings improve.
Foreign investors net bought stocks worth $3,734 million, or Rs 30,660 crore, in the first half of July, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
In June, foreign portfolio investors bought the highest amount of Indian equities, remaining invest investors for the fourth straight month. They have bout stocks worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore so far this year.
"The tide turned in March when the GQG investment in Adani group sparked significant positive flows," Dam Capital said in a note. "As April arrived, it became evident that decisive Foreign Portfolio Investor inflows were gaining momentum."
India is the largest recipient of FPI flows year-to-date among emerging markets. The FPIs were sellers in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The decline in the dollar index to below 100, the lowest level in one year, is favourable to emerging markets, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. FPIs continue to invest in financials, automobiles, capital goods, realty and FMCG, he said.
FPI buying in these sectors have contributed hugely to the surge in prices of stocks in these sectors and the Sensex and Nifty scaling record highs," he said. The concern, however, is the rising valuations, which are getting stretched, he said.
The valuations in China at a PE multiple of 9 is hugely attractive now, compared to India's 20 and, therefore, the ‘Sell China, Buy India’ policy of FPIs cannot continue for long, he said.
Sector-Wise Flow
Financial Services
Financial services saw the largest inflow at $859 million, or Rs 7,050 crore, in the first half of July. The sector witnessed the eighth consecutive fortnight of inflow in July. In June there was an inflow at $2,343 million, or Rs 19,229 crore.
During the first half of the month, the Nifty Bank rose by 0.65%, according to Bloomberg data.
Till the first half of July, financial services experienced the highest inflows at $4,363 million or Rs 35,792.5 crore, representing 31.63% of the total flows in the year.
Fast Moving Consumer Goods
Fast moving consumer goods sector witnesses an inflow of $462 million or Rs 3,791 in the first half of the month.
During the period, the sector saw an inflows of $1,346 million or Rs 11,042.1 crore, representing 9.75% of the total flows in the year.
The Nifty FMCG rose by 1.38%, according to Bloomberg data, in the first half of July.
Power
Power saw an inflow of $356 million, or Rs 2,922 crore, in the first half of July. In June, there was an inflow of $330 million or Rs 2,707.2 crore in foreign equities.
Automobile And Auto Components
Automobiles and auto components witnessed an inflow of $198 million, or Rs 1,629 crore, in the first half of the month. It witnessed the seventh consecutive fortnight of inflow in July. The sector saw an inflow of $709 million, or Rs 5,821 crore, in June.
The Nifty Auto rose 2.78% during the period, as per Bloomberg.
Chemicals
Chemicals witnessed the largest outflow of foreign equities in the first half of July. It saw an outflow of $25 million, or Rs 207 crore.
Information and Technology
Information and Technology witnessed an small outflow of $7 million, or Rs 56 crore, in foreign equities. In June, the sector saw the largest outflow of $408 million, or Rs 3,355 crore.
During the first half of the month, the Nifty IT rose by 5.49%, according to Bloomberg data.
Till the first of half of July, Information and Technology saw a total outflow of $2,270 or 18,622.3 crore in the year 2023.