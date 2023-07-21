Sectors That FPIs Bought And Sold In The First Half Of July

Overseas investors continued to pump money into Indian equities as macros and corporate earnings improve.

Foreign investors net bought stocks worth $3,734 million, or Rs 30,660 crore, in the first half of July, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

In June, foreign portfolio investors bought the highest amount of Indian equities, remaining invest investors for the fourth straight month. They have bout stocks worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore so far this year.

"The tide turned in March when the GQG investment in Adani group sparked significant positive flows," Dam Capital said in a note. "As April arrived, it became evident that decisive Foreign Portfolio Investor inflows were gaining momentum."