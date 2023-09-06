Sectors That FPIs Bought And Sold In August

Foreign investors bought Indian equities for the sixth straight month in August. However, the pace of inflows slowed during this period due to rising bond yields in the U.S. and a strong greenback.

Overseas investors were net buyers for 10th consecutive fortnight and picked stocks worth $1,480 million, or Rs 12,262 crore, in August, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,35,948 crore so far this year, NSDL Ltd. data showed.

"The most recent surge in U.S. yields from 3.75% to 4.3% was triggered by the rating downgrade by Fitch and is putting pressure on FPI flows towards India," ICICI Securities said in an Aug. 19 note.

"However, the U.S. 10-year bond yield is likely near its upper range given the outlook for inflation. This should alleviate concerns around FPI outflows even as structural domestic equity flows in India continue to be positive, as evidenced by record-high SIP flows. The growth outlook for India relative to China continues to be robust, driven by a strong investment and real estate cycle supported by low NPAs in the system," the note said.